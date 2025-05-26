American Trust Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

American Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
