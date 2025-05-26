NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $98.00 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

