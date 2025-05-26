Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Lessened by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 10.6%

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $47.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

