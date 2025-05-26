SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $95.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

