DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Cut by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $136.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.