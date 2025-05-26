American Trust Purchases 21 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE URI opened at $700.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $636.40 and a 200-day moving average of $705.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

