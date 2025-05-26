American Trust Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,844,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

