Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $321.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $323.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

