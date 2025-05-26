Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

