Putney Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.64 and a 200 day moving average of $399.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

