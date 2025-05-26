WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,767 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $70.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

