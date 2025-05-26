Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Align Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,392,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,479.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.39.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

