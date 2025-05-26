General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Amundi raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of General Motors by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Motors Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

