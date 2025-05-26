Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after buying an additional 1,483,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.1%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.