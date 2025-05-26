Putney Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Ross Stores Stock Down 9.8%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $137.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,540.99. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

