Ascent Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,698,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after buying an additional 870,041 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.