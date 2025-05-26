Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,812,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $595.09 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $550.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

