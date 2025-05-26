Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

