Putney Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 524 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.