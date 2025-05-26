60 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $567.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

