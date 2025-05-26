WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
