Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 362 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

