1,743 Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LDP opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.87%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

