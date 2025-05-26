Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Strategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strategy by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $369.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.09. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total value of $2,312,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. This represents a 20.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

