630 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,101,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

