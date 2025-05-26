Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 647 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPYG opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

