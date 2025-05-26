Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BHP stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

