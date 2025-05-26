Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 335 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $715.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.