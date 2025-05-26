Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Walmart Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $355,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,704,000.

Symbotic stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.66, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $45,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,801.28. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $257,583.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,128.05. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,447 shares of company stock valued at $858,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

