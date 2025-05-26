Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

