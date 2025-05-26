Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

