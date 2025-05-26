Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $416.33 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

