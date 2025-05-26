Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,138,044 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,138,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOBO. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. South Bow Co. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOBO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

