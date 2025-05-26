Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Invests $116,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 443,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

