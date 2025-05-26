Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,223 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $583,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $239,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $199,065,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $498.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

