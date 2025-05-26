Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 264,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.