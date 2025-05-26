Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000.

Shares of VB opened at $225.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.97.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

