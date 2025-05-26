2,000 Shares in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRP. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $113.04.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.