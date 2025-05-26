Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,579 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.33. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

