Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VEA opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

