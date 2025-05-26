Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 147,495 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,495 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $43,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Yardley purchased 5,019 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $350,025.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,025.06. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Sempra Trading Up 1.3%

Sempra stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

