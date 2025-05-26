GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.32 and a beta of -0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMMT. TD Cowen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

