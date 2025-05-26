Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $480,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

