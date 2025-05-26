Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Patrick Lamy Sells 4,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,600. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 7th, Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $339,920.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Patrick Lamy sold 1,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $48,090.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.