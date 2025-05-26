GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 5,954 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $156.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.