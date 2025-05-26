Insider Selling: STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells C$13,388.10 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$13,388.10.
Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,081 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$4,129.42.
STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.9%
STEP stock opened at C$4.03 on Monday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.
