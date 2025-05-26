GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Green Plains Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

