Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$36,485.07 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07.
- On Monday, May 5th, Peter Cirulis purchased 14,814 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,393.93.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Peter Cirulis acquired 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.
MRE stock opened at C$8.01 on Monday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market cap of C$595.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42.
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.
