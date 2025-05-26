Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$36,485.07 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07.

Peter Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Peter Cirulis purchased 14,814 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,393.93.

On Thursday, March 20th, Peter Cirulis acquired 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE stock opened at C$8.01 on Monday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market cap of C$595.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.19.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

