GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $156,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,531,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,860,000 after buying an additional 104,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after buying an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $108.07 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock worth $3,956,190 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

