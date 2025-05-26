Insider Buying: United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Purchases $29,923.14 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $29,923.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,791.34. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.34. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

